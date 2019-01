The Union Yellowjackets piled up two more wins last week as they improved to 15-2 on the season.

The Yellowjackets beat Morton 43-29 on Friday night and then beat Bogue Chitto 44-34 on Saturday at Newton.

The Lady Yellowjackets split a pair of games last week as they beat Morton 50-34 and lost 46-40 to Bogue Chitto on Saturday.

