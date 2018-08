The Union Yellowjackets dropped a 27-15 decision to Class 4A Northeast Lauderdale at East Central on Friday.

But veteran coach Brad Breland saw plenty of positives, even in the loss.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE