Union rallies after tough loss

﻿After a tough 15-point loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night, the Lady Jackets grabbed a pair of blowout wins, beating Lake 42-9 and Stringer 60-14.

Union is now 14-9 on the year and 4-2 in Division 4-2A play. The Lady Jackets have two road games this week as they travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday and at Newton on Friday in the regular-season finale.

Philadelphia girls 49, Union 34

The Lady Tornadoes overcame a first-half deficit to take a 15-point win over Union on Tuesday night.

Union led 11-7 at the end of the first and 20-17 at the half. But the Lady Tornadoes turned up the heat in the third period as they outscored the Lady Yellowjackets 19-7 to take a 36-27 lead at the end of the third. Philly held on in the fourth as they outscored Union 13-7 to take the win.

Mackenzie Dolan led Union with 11 points while Parker Breland had seven points and Ansley Rigby added six points.

Union girls 42, Lake 9

The Lady Jackets used a stingy defense to take a runaway win over the Lady Hornets on Thursday.

Union led 19-1 at the end of the first and 38-3 at the half as they cruised to the win.

Parker Breland led Union with 15 points while Ansley Rigby also had 10 points.

Union girls 60, Stringer 14

The Lady Jackets scored early and often as they crushed visiting Stringer on Friday night.

Union dominated the action in the first half as they outscored Stringer 31-1 in the first and 21-2 in the second to lead 52-3 at the half.

Parker Breland and Ansley Rigby each had 11 points apiece while Shania Moore each had seven points apiece while Eryanna Mason and Kayleigh Vance each had six points apiece.