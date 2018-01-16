Union sees mixed results

Both Union basketball teams managed to pick up a win this past week.

The Union Lady Yellowjackets grabbed a 48-33 win over Division 4-4A foe Scott Central. The Lady Jackets then dropped a 51-39 decision to Leake Central and a 44-38 decision to Enterprise.

The Yellowjackets won just one game as well as they hammered Enterprise 59-25 on Saturday. Earlier in the week, the Jackets lost 57-40 to Scott Central and 54-42 to Leake Central.

Union returns to action this week as they host Newton on Friday night. The game on Tuesday against Lake was postponed due to weather.

Leake Central girls 51, Union 39

Leake broke open a close game in the fourth period and took a 12-point win on Friday night.

Leake led 11-8 at the end of the first and 22-21 at the half. Leake outscored Union 11-8 in the third to take a 33-29 lead into the fourth period. Leake then pulled away, as they outscored Union 18-10 in the fourth.

Parker Breland led Union with 15 points while Mackenzie Dolan added 10 points.

Leake Central boys 54, Union 42

Leake Central pulled away in the second half to take a 12-point win over the Yellowjackets.

Union led 9-8 at the end of the first while Leake held a 23-22 lead at the half. Leake extended his lead to 42-37 at the end of the third and put the game away in the fourth by outscoring Union 12-5.

P.J. Gage led Union with 13 points while J.T. Vance added 12 points.

Enterprise girls 44, Union 38

The Lady Yellowjackets suffered their second loss of the week on Saturday night to visiting Enterprise.

The Lady Bulldogs led 10-8 at the end of the first and 22-18 at the half. Union cut the lead to two in the third, outscoring Enterprise 11-9 to make the score 31-29 going into the fourth. Enterprise outscored Union 13-9 in the fourth for the final margin.

Mackenzie Dolan led Union with 14 points while Kiarra McBeath added eight points.

Union boys 59, Enterprise 25

Union held Enterprise scoreless in the first period and cruised to a 34-point win.

Union led 20-0 at the end of the first and 36-8 at the half. Union continued to extend its lead in the second half, outscoring Enterprise 13-12 in the third and 10-5 in the fourth.

Jamarian Harmon led Union with 16 points while Marveechio Norris added 11 points. J.T. Vance had 10 points and Jamarcus Jones added seven points.

Union girls 48, Scott Central 33

In their Division 4-2A opener on Tuesday, the Lady Yellowjackets took a 15-point win over Scott Central.

Parker Breland led Union with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kierra McBeath had 12 points while Mackenzie Dolan added nine points and five rebounds. Ansley Rigby had three rebounds, three assists and two steals while Dallas Brown also had three rebounds and three assists.

Scott Central boys 57, Union 40

Scott Central jumped out to a 19-3 lead in the first period and cruised to a 17-point win to open Division 4-2A play on Tuesday night.

After leading 19-3, Scott Central extended the lead to 39-15 at the half. Union outscored Scott Central 25-18 in the second half.

Jay Norris and Micheal McDonald led Union with six points apiece.