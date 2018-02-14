Union sends 11 to North State

﻿The defending 2A state champion Union Yellowjackets flexed their muscle at the Region 2-2A powerlifting meet last week.

The Jackets advanced 11 lifters to the North 2A meet which will be Feb. 24 at Calhoun City. The Jackets won the meet with a total of 69 points, just ahead of Scott Central with 53 points and Lake with 41 points.

The Jackets had seven lifters win their division as they dominated the smaller classes. Winning their classes were Gavin Heath (123), Tristin Ray (132), Cody Rogers (148), Kalem Rogers (181), Raylon Nettles (198), Austin Rivers (242) and Jacob Moore (275). Finishing second in their class

﻿was Ethan Kinard (198), Dustin Welborn (220) and Michael Rush (242) while Trent McDonald finished third in the 275-pound class. Alex Sharp finished fourth in the 308-pound class and failed to advance.

Newton

For the Newton Tigers, senior Sirvares Snow finished first in the 165-pound weight class and will advance to the North State meet. Finishing fourth was Andre Ware in the 148-pound class and Aurelius Hardy in the 210-pound class. Desmond Moore was fifth in the 181-pound class while Atavius Hardy was sixth in the 210-pound class. Alex Billups finished seventh in the 181-pound class.

Newton County

Those who placed in district meets for Newton County High School on Feb. 8 included Luke Williams, Tucker Hillman and Daniel Neese who all placed first; Andrew Sullivan who placed second; and Stephen Walters and Riley Arrinder, who placed third.

All of these athletes will compete in the South State Meet.

Lake

Results were not available for Lake.