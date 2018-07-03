Union wins only one of four games

After opening the season with two wins last week, the Union Yellowjackets dropped three out of four games last week.

The Yellowjackets dropped their first contest of the season on Tuesday in a 7-3 loss to Northeast Lauderdale. On Friday night, Union dropped an 8-2 decision to Newton County.

Union picked up its only win of the week on Saturday in a 7-1 win over Choctaw Central before dropping a 7-2 decision to Morton.

Union, now 3-3, will return to action this week with a home game against Stringer on Tuesday and a road contest with the Red Devils on Friday. The Jackets will host Enterprise on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Union 7, Choctaw Central 1

The Yellowjackets got a complete-game effort from Austin Tate to beat Choctaw Central on Saturday.

Union scored one in the first and put the game away with three in the third and fourth innings.

Union had just five hits, led by Casey Morris, who was 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Cameron Sones had a double and drove in two runs while J.T. Vance scored three runs and Kolton Cockerham scored twice.

Tate picked up his first win on the mound, scattering six hits over seven innings while striking out five.

Morton 7, Union 2

The Yellowjackets managed just four hits at the plate and committed seven errors in a five-run loss to Morton on Saturday.

After each team scored one in the first inning, Union added another in the third to go up 2-1. Morton then answered with three in the top of the fourth to go up 4-2. Union cut the lead to 4-3 with a single run in the bottom of the sixth before Morton pulled away with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Jaylon Buckley had a single and scored twice for Union while J.T. Vance, Lane Hanna and Trevor Patchin had Union’s other hits.

Lane Hanna got the start and pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking three. Casey Morris pitched the final 2/3 of an inning, giving up one hit and striking out one.

Newton County 8, Union 2

A week after beating Newton County in the season opener, the Yellowjackets dropped a shutout to the Cougars on Friday night.

County scored two in the first, followed by three in the third and fourth innings.

Union had just two hits in the contest, both singles by Cameron Sones.

Five pitchers threw for Union as Jaylon Buckley got the start, giving up five runs on three hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Casey Morris pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on three hits. Sones followed with two scoreless innings while Trevor Patchin pitched a scoreless inning. Judd Young pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out both batters he faced.

NE Lauderdale 7, Union 3

Northeast scored all of its runs in the first three innings and took a four-run win on Tuesday night.

Northeast scored three in the first and third innings with one in the second inning.

Union scored one in the second and two in the sixth. In the second, Cameron Sones led off the inning with a single and was moved to second by a single by Lane Hanna. After a fielders choice from Micheal McDonald moved Sones to third, he scored on an error.

In the sixth, Casey Morris reached on an error at third and came home on a triple by Sones. Sones scored when Hanna reached on an error at second base. The Jackets loaded the bases in the inning but left all three stranded to end the threat.

Union managed just five hits while Sones was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

J.T. Vance got the start for Union and lasted just 2/3 of an inning as he gave up three runs on three hits and two walks and was tagged with the loss. Morris pitched two innings and gave up four runs, only one earned, on two hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Hanna pitched 2 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a run on one hit and four strikeouts while Jaylon Buckley pitched the final inning and gave up one hit and struck out one.