Union Yellowjackets face big district week

The Union Yellowjackets won two out of three contests this past week but dropped a key Division 4-2A contest to Philadelphia.

Union dropped a 67-41 to Philadelphia on Tuesday before hammering Lake 66-30 on Thursday. The Jackets finished the week with a 61-49 won over Stringer on Friday.

Union improved to 13-10 on the year and 4-2 in Division 4-2A play. The Jackets have two road games this week as they travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday and at Newton on Friday in the regular-season finale.

Philadelphia 67, Union 41

In a key 4-2A matchup, the Tornadoes jumped out to a big first-half lead and held on for a 26-point win on Tuesday.

Philly led 16-9 at the end of the first period and outscored the Jackets 20-6 to lead 36-15 at the half. The Tornadoes continued to extend the lead in the second half, outscoring the Jackets 14-13 in the third and 17-13 in the fourth.

J.T. Vance and Casey Morris each had 12 points apiece to lead Union.

Union 66, Lake 30

The Jackets outscored the Hornets in every period as they took a 36-point win on Thursday night.

The game was somewhat close in the first half as Union led 15-10 after the first and 29-20 at the half. But the Jackets started to pull away in the second half as they outscored the Hornets 16-6 at the end of the third and 21-4 in the fourth.

J.T. Vance led a balanced scoring attack for the Jackets with 14 points while Jamarcus Jones added 11 points. P.J. Gage had nine points while Jamarian Harmon had eight points and Jay Norris added seven points.

Denarious Hughes led Lake with 10 points.

Union 61, Stringer 49

The Jackets had four players with double-digit scoring as they took a 12-point win over the Red Devils on Friday.

Union led 15-8 at the end of the first and 26-22 at the half. Union started to pull away in the third as they outscored Stringer 17-11 in the third and 18-16 in the fourth to take the win.

P.J. Gage led Union with 19 points while Jay Norris and J.T. Vance had 14 points apiece while Micheal McDonald added 11 points.