Hollingsworth, Ellis to wed June 27

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hollingsworth of Lake, Mississippi, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Dakota Gabrielle Hollingsworth to Logan Ellis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ellis of Greenwood, Mississippi.

Miss Hollingsworth is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Paul Hollingsworth and Nancy Hollingsworth of Lake, Mississippi and the granddaughter of the late Mr. Donald Mitchell and Burnette Usry of Lake, Mississippi.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Lake High school, East central community college, and Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s of science in interdisciplinary studies. Miss Hollingsworth is currently employed by Forest Municipal High School.

Mr. Ellis is the grandson of the late Mr. LC and Mrs. Beatrice of Greenwood, Mississippi and the grandson of the late Mr. Clarence and Mrs. Hazel of Carrollton, Mississippi.

The prospective groom is a graduate of Carrol Academy and Mississippi Delta Community College with an associate’s degree in Business Management. Mr. Ellis is currently employed by UPS in Jackson, Mississippi.

The couple will exchange vows at six-thirty in the afternoon on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Tanglewood retreat in Lawrence, Mississippi; 1403 Tanglewood Rd, Lawrence, MS 39336