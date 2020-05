Full-Time Sales/Service Position

A local business has an opening for a full-time sales/service position in the Newton County area. We are looking for an experienced, highly-motivated, energetic person who is looking to make a move.

Salary is negotiable. Interested applicants must submit your résumé to via email to NewtonCoResumes@gmail.com or by mail to Newton County Resumes, P.O. Box 287, Union, MS 39365.

No phone calls!