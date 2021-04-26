The initial reward being offered by the Jamie Iverson Reward Fund is $12,000.

Iverson was killed during a robbery at her downtown Indianola store, Paul’s Jewelry, last Friday morning around 11 a.m.

Iverson and her husband, Rodney, had owned the Indianola store for years.

Two individuals reportedly entered the business just before 11 a.m. on Friday and eventually shot Iverson, who was alone at the time.

They entered the store through an alley across the street and exited on foot down that same alley.

Police are seeking a late model black BMW in connection with the crime.

The Indianola Police Department, The U.S. Marshalls, The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Department are all assisting with the case.

Any citizen with any knowledge of this case can reach out to Crimestoppers at 662-887-9181 or to the Indianola Police Department at 662-887-1811."

The reward fund was established at Planters Bank in Indianola. Anyone interested in donating to the reward fund can make their check payable to Indianola Community Fund---Jamie Iverson Reward Fund c/o Planters Bank, PO Box 31, Indianola, Ms. 38751.