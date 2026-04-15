In Acts 26, the apostle Paul stands on trial before Agrippa, the Jewish King, and Festus, the Roman Governor of Caesarea, as well as military leaders and prominent men of the city. Paul ‘s defense centers primarily on the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Paul tells the crowd that he is on trial “because of my hope in the promise made by God to our fathers” (Acts 26:6). The hope of the fathers was that God would manifest his steadfast love in forgiving all their sins and giving future new life. Paul’s message is not new—it is the fulfillment of what the prophets foretold: that the Christ must suffer and that, by being the first to rise from the dead, he would proclaim light both to our people and to the Gentiles (Acts 26:23).

Paul means that he is own trial because the Jews deny that Jesus rose from the dead. He asks the question: “Why is it thought incredible by any of you that God raises the dead?” Paul challenges the whole audience and challenges us with that question.

When God made all things, he made them out of nothing. He formed man from the dust of the earth and breathed life into him. He has not lost any power in his old way of doing things. Throughout Scripture, God often delivered his people in their greatest extremity to show that salvation comes by his power alone.

This truth is a powerful argument for believers. If God raises the dead, is there anything in your life beyond his help? You may have worries over your spiritual dedication to Christ. Have you lost the love and zeal for Christ you had at first? Abraham offered Isaac in obedience because he believed that God could raise the dead (Hebrews 11). Cannot God, who raises the dead, restore in you a humble and zealous heart?

You may have a battle with darkness and depression. Do you not find a hint of comfort and see a glimmer of light at the thought that your God is the God who raises the dead? You may carry a burden for loved ones far from the Lord. Pray with confidence in the resurrection power of God.

Paul then moves to his own personal experience of the resurrection power of God. He summarizes his former ways of rage and persecution against Christ’s people (verses 9-11) to make clear to his audience that he was blind to the truth and that his transformation was of divine origin.

In verses 12-16, Paul describes the appearance of the resurrected Christ to him when he journeyed to Damascus. There was a light from heaven brighter than the sun that impelled Paul and his companions to prostrate themselves on the ground. Paul had an encounter with a real person, the risen Christ, from heaven.

The Lord Jesus commanded Paul to “rise and stand upon your feet,” a phrase symbolic of the new life that the Lord infused into Paul. The same power that raised Christ from the dead raised Paul from spiritual darkness to spiritual sight. If you believe in Christ, the same power gave you new life and the fruits of it in verse 18: opening your eyes to turn from the power of Satan to God and receiving forgiveness of sins and a place among those who are sanctified by faith in Christ.

The turning point in Paul’s life was the light of Christ. The light revealed his sin and his Savior. Paul was previously a man of raging fury, never content, never at peace, at war with himself and God. The Lord shed his light, and Paul’s life became simply defined: “I live by faith in the Son of God who loved me and gave himself for me,” and characterized by peace, joy, and contentment.

There is a direct connection between light and love. The sinful woman who shed tears at Christ’s feet loved him much. The light showed her much of sin and much of Christ. She was forgiven much. Every soul who believes in Christ is forgiven much, much more than they could possibly know. If he shows you much of your sin, then rest in his abundant provision of love.

We cannot manufacture love for Christ by forcing emotion. We need to recollect the actual, real, and permanent benefits bestowed upon us by his dying love for us, his mercy, resurrection power, and the eternal life that makes all things new now and forever.