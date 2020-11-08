The song “God Bless America” was written by Irving Berlin in 1918 during WWI, then revised by him in 1938 right before WWII. It was recorded and sung by the popular singer Kate Smith and became an American classic. The prayer of that song and the many prayers of the people of our land were answered during those difficult times; which included even the Great Depression of the early 1930s, as America survived those events and became stronger than ever.

L. Agnes Russell

Though citizens of the 1940s and 1950s were religious enough to give God thanks for helping them win the war, by the 1960s many had become irreligious and rebellious; possibly because of the great prosperity enjoyed after the war. Many people since that time believe the idea that there is no absolute truth, no right or wrong, that truth is just whatever you think it is. I have come to realize that perhaps millions in America do not even know what the Bible teaches at all.

Is it true that America has been blessed by God? Some act as though they think the answer to that is “no.” But, where is their sense of gratitude? Look at the quality of life that is available to anyone in this country who has a mind to put forth effort and work for a better life. We see that even some young, millionaire athletes do not seem to see their need to be grateful for the opportunities they were able to use to advance.

I would beg any person who does not think our country has been blessed tremendously since its beginning to get on the internet and check out all the sites that give a lot of information about our history, and the ways America has been exceptionally blessed in comparison to other nations. We have access to so many advantages, including the fact that we can travel anywhere we desire in our nation without having to present our “papers” at the state borders.

Recently I have heard minority individuals who have refuted the idea that America is a racist nation, still trying to keep down people of their race. Larry Elder, a black conservative radio talk show host and documentary filmmaker, is someone who is trying to get the truth out. I look forward to seeing his recent movie “Uncle Tom”.

We Americans enjoy many holidays, especially here at the end of the year. Will we be able to celebrate? Someone said that this pandemic is the worst thing that has ever happened to America. But I heard the answer to that was that the Spanish flu in 1918 killed more people in six weeks than have died from the corona virus this year. We all know that the official number of people who have died of Covid-19 is skewed because of money being received by hospitals for each person whose cause of death was labeled as Covid-19.

Liquor stores were deemed essential but not churches. However, here in America, we have the First Amendment, which ensures the rights of churches to meet to worship and fellowship. Some pastors have stood firm on that guarantee, stating that Hebrews 10:25 is the law that pastors and churches must follow. The verse states, “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” In fact, Jack Hibbs, pastor of the Calvary Chapel Church of Chino Hills, Calif., which only closed for thirty days, said he realized that the latter part of that verse may be a reason why some churches are not anxious to reopen.

Hibbs is very vocal concerning Bible prophecy, especially concerning the Second Coming of Christ. He surmised that if Christians are not looking to “see the day approaching,” they possibly will not see the importance of gathering together. A week or two ago, he and his church baptized 1,000 people who had become new believers in Christ.

We have heard that the depression, suicide and drug use rates have all climbed during this pandemic. There are those who have been criticized for speaking words of hope instead of darkness and doom. We all need hope. Thank God, His word tells us of all sorts of ways we can have hope. I love the verse Colossians 1:27, “To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory…”

Though some would ask why God would bless America with the way so many treat God, we must pray for Him to bless America again, with another “Great Awakening,”—a great revival, a great harvest, whatever you want to call it—in which we can see people become hungry for God, for His Word, for fellowship with other believers, looking for the coming of the Lord instead of looking for and seeking more of the things of this world.

God is good and thousands, if not millions, of Christians have been praying for this outpouring of God’s Spirit to come soon in our land. Did you see the prayer meetings in Washington, D.C. this past month held by Jonathan Cahn and Franklin Graham? Also, a couple weeks ago in D.C., the “Let Us Worship” prayer and worship event led by Sean Feucht had 35,000 participants. Some churches even watched online and prayed together with the thousands who were there.

While in Tennessee visiting my daughter a couple of weeks ago, I picked up a free advertising magazine which told of some of the things available in Wilson County. One article that really caught my interest will help me end this on a really positive note. A Tennessee woman, Robin Underwood, observed a lot of really nice Christmas decorations a couple years ago, but she missed seeing anything that spoke of the reason for the season; which of course is the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world.

She and her family added crosses to their outdoor décor and have persuaded many others to do the same. Last year, there were at least 1,000 homes that had registered their cross location with the Underwoods on their Facebook page at “aCross Tennessee.” The news had spread, causing people all over Tennessee and several other states to feature crosses in their yards during the holidays.

To me, this is a great idea and I hope to get some kind of cross ready for my yard. I am not much of a leader, but I’ll just throw the idea out there. With the hope that others will think it is a good idea, too. I pray that by Christmas time, we will be able to relax a bit more and all have a great Christmas, putting Jesus first in our lives.

Of course, we will celebrate Thanksgiving even before then. Surely, we can be thankful for Jesus and how God has blessed us individually, as well as how He has blessed America throughout all the strange and drastic events of 2020.

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail or 601-635-3282.