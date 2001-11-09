Years ago, I heard some Bible prophecy teachers who were asked to explain why they believed we were in the very last days of this age. They did not speak of fulfillment of individual signs. Instead, they told of the convergence of many prophetic signs in the Bible of the days surrounding Jesus’ second coming being fulfilled. Most Christians will probably know of what I speak. This came back to my mind today as I finished reading the amazing book “The Harbinger II, The Return” by Jonathan Cahn. One of the chapters was entitled “The Convergence,” speaking of convergence of harbingers concerning America.

L. Agnes Russell

I read a quote in which Rev. R. T. Kendall, respected pastor of Westminster Chapel in London for 25 years and well-known author, said that book was the most amazing book he had ever read! Cahn researched and discovered biblical, historical and modern facts and events that are incredible, signifying warnings to our nation. Evidently God led his research. I know my short piece here will not be adequate in any way, but I hope it will accomplish my purpose of whetting your appetite for investigating the subject.

A harbinger is a “person or thing that announces or signals the approach of another.” His first book “The Harbinger” explained nine things that happened, which proved that the attack on our nation on Sept. 11, 2001 was a calamity allowed by God. It was similar to that suffered by ancient Israel, which had turned from worshiping God to that of idols. Cahn said these nine “harbingers or warning, the same nine signs of a nation under judgment, have now manifested on American soil…in precise and eerie detail.”

The verse Isaiah 9:10 was declared by the ancient Israelites after having suffered an attack. Then after 9/11, several of our country’s leaders used this verse to declare the proud attitude that would distinguish our country’s response, “The bricks are fallen down, but we will build with hewn stones; the sycamores are cut down, but we will change them into cedars.” The people in charge of New York City did just that, even if they did not realize they were fulfilling the verse. They brought in hewn stone from miles away to use in building the Freedom Tower. After a sycamore tree was hit by a beam and was killed, they planted a cedar tree called the Tree of Hope; which later withered and died, though they tried everything they could to make it live.

Selichot, Jewish prayers prescribed centuries or millennia ago to be prayed on certain dates, and parashiyot, appointed passages from the first five books of the Bible called the Torah, are also meant to be read by Jews on certain dates. Then in 1985, the “One Year Bible” was published, which had a passage of scripture to be read daily. In all three of those sources, the passage or prayer to be read or recited had to do with judgment falling upon the city or nation that had “known the ways of God but had departed from them.” Amazing coincidences? Cahn even makes the point that the most Jews in America live in New York City, and to quote, “And so, on the last Sabbath before 9/11, three days before the calamity, the appointed passage was being chanted all over the world and all over New York City.” The passage was from Deuteronomy 28.

He speaks of the biblical charge to the watchman on the wall of the city and how he was to blow the trumpet, the shofar, at the first sign of danger. Cahn believes the warning has been sounded, but that many people have not been alerted because they are still asleep. America was warned, but she has not turned from her sins. Instead, the nation has gone deeper into sin.

Marriage was ordained to be between one man and one woman from creation, and has been recognized as such for millennia all over the world. In 2015, the United States Supreme Court made same-sex marriage, a perversion of God’s plan, legal all over the land. Cahn pointed out that in ancient Israel “marriage was defiled and desecrated. The sacred was profaned; the profane was sanctified.” “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light and light for darkness…” Isaiah 5:20.

Our nation is the nation that has led many other countries into the act of abortion, with New York City having been the first state to begin that practice even in 1970 before it became legal in 1973. That state has passed a law making it legal to kill babies, even up to the point of birth. America has spilled the innocent blood of over 60 million babies. This is an abomination to God.

In a prophecy concerning judgments, including plagues, for the sacrificing of Israel’s innocent children, we find these words, “Is there no balm in Gilead, Is there no physician there? Why then is there no recovery for the health of the daughter of My people?” Jeremiah 8:22. At the end of April, an American pharmaceutical company announced it has seen positive results in the testing of an antiviral medication on the virus. The name of the company was Gilead Sciences, with its purpose to produce cures, or balms.

God is the only one able to cause the convergence, the coming together to a point, of so many dates, times, events, words and numbers. God uses these things to prove His sovereignty and to warn of judgment, yet He prepared salvation before He created the world. In Egypt, on the night of the last plague with the blood on the doorpost on the first Passover, He saved the lives of all those who believed and obeyed. Later, Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God, was slain on Passover, to take away our sins when we repent and believe. Interestingly, this year the entire world stayed locked down inside their homes on the day of Passover because of a plague.

This week as I write this, Friday, Sept. 18 is Rosh Hashanah and is referred to as “day of judgment” or the “day of repentance,” also called the Feast of Trumpets. Then Sept. 27 is Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement. The days in between are called the Days of Awe. These ten holy days are days of prayer and repentance. May we also, as Christians, observe this time to bring ourselves into right relationship with our Father and our God.

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon!

You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail.com or 601-635-3282.