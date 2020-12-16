Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday additional COVID-19 measures including setting limits on indoor sporting events and reinstituting limit on social gatherings as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Under the new executive order for social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds will be limited to a group of no more than 10 in a single space indoors. For outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people should be in close proximity.

Face coverings in schools are also required statewide whenever social distancing is not possible.

Indoor sports venues for K-12 extracurricular events will be limited to the lesser of four spectators per student participant or 250 ticketed spectators. Other indoor arenas will be limited to the lesser of 10 percent seating capacity or 1,000 attendees.

Newton County is still not included in a face covering mandate, but the City of Newton’s mask mandate remains in effect.

As of Tuesday, Newton County has 1,242 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 30 deaths. That is an increase of 206 over the last 14 days when the total was 1,036 on Nov. 24. The county has only seen one COVID-19 related death in the last two weeks, as the current count stands at 30.

As of Dec. 4, Newton County Elementary and Middle/High School had 48 students and four teachers and staff in quarantine, as the district had new cases reported. The exact number was less than five for each school. Since the start of school, 17 students in the district have tested positive and less than five teachers or staff at each school tested positive.

Union’s stats were not listed due to the school being virtual last week and was out for Thanksgiving week the week prior.

Newton County Academy did not report any new cases last week.

Mask are also required when indoors and interacting with the public in the following counties: Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.

“All of these measures are important, and I hope that the people of Mississippi will make an honest effort to participate in slowing the spread of the virus,” Reeves said.