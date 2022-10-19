Newton Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for GRACE Family Medical Clinic on October 12th. GRACE Family Medical Clinic is located at 9431 Eastside Dr. Ext. Suite B in Newton. Services provided by the clinic include acute and chronic medical care: hypertension, diabetes, colds, flu and more; DOT Physicals; HOME visits for those with chronic medical conditions; and coming soon: aesthetics Botox and fillers. The mission for GRACE Family Medical is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care for our community. Ms. Wendy Gressett, FNP-C is the owner of the clinic. She is pictured below at the ribbon cutting ceremony along with (Left to Right front): Mandi Meador, Brandy Winstead, Steve Gressett, Wendy Gressett, Stacy Allen, Patrick Allen, Lynn Wyatt, Crystal Tindle, Danisha Futch (Back, Left to Right): Debra Blackwell, Gary Thorne, Bro Charles Moore, Ashley Duke, Joe McMillan, Rachel Stewart.