Newton Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for GRACE Family Medical Clinic on October 12th. GRACE Family Medical Clinic is located at 9431 Eastside Dr. Ext. Suite B in Newton. Services provided by the clinic include acute and chronic medical care: hypertension, diabetes, colds, flu and more; DOT Physicals; HOME visits for those with chronic medical conditions; and coming soon: aesthetics Botox and fillers. The mission for GRACE Family Medical is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care for our community. Ms. Wendy Gressett, FNP-C is the owner of the clinic. She is pictured below at the ribbon cutting ceremony along with (Left to Right front): Mandi Meador, Brandy Winstead, Steve Gressett, Wendy Gressett, Stacy Allen, Patrick Allen, Lynn Wyatt, Crystal Tindle, Danisha Futch (Back, Left to Right): Debra Blackwell, Gary Thorne, Bro Charles Moore, Ashley Duke, Joe McMillan, Rachel Stewart.
Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.