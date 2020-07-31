CHOCTAW – On Wednesday, July 22, Randy Grierson began his new role as Director of the Choctaw Tribal Schools.

Grierson has extensive experience within the Mississippi educational system and most recently served as Superintendent of Schools for the Louisville Municipal School District in Louisville, Mississippi. Prior to that he served as Principal for a number of years in school districts in the Mississippi Delta. He also has experience in grants administration as well as coaching and athletics while serving in various capacities with Delta State University Athletics. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Delta State University.

“I am very honored to welcome Dr. Grierson to our Choctaw Tribal Schools,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “With his many years of experience in education, I am confident that Dr. Grierson will bring the right approach in his leadership of our Tribal schools and help our students achieve even greater successes in safe and nurturing environments.”

Grierson is a published author and presenter with numerous awards and accolades throughout his esteemed career in education. He holds a Doctorate of Education (Ed.D) in Professional Studies/ Education Administration, an Education Specialist (Ed.S) in Education Administration, Master of Education in Physical Education and Bachelor of Science in General Studies in Health, Physical Education & Recreation/Psychology, all from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi.