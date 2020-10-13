There is only one contested race for the Mississippi Supreme Court in 2020, and it is in District 1, Place 1.

Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis is running for the seat he was appointed to on the state’s high court in February 2019, by former Governor Phil Bryant. Prior to joining the Supreme Court, he served on the Court of Appeals for 16 years and ended his tenure there as Chief Judge.

Mississippi Supreme Court district one

Judge Latrice Westbrooks, a former colleague on the Court of Appeals, is challenging Griffis for the District 1, Place 1 Supreme Court seat. Westbrooks’ current term ends in January 2025.

The two contestants spoke to the Stennis Press Forum about the race. A video of the forum is below: