Brendan Harrison of Union High School has qualified as a semifinalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Over 1.5 million students in about 21,000 high schools entered the competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The 16,000 semifinalists are the highest-scoring entrants in each state and represent less than 1 percent of each state’s high school seniors. They are the only participants who qualify to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships to be awarded in the spring of 2021.

He is the son of Daniel and Shannon Harrison.