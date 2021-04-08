House Bill 1302, signed by Governor Tate Reeves on Wednesday, will greatly expand the scope of practice for Mississippi optometrists and provide citizens with better access to eyecare beginning as early as July of this year.

There are two main types of doctors in the realm of eyecare. Optometrists act as the primary care doctors of the eyes. They provide comprehensive eyecare to patients and help identify and monitor any underlying or ongoing problems with the eyes, seeing patients at least once a year to check on health and wellness. Ophthalmologists are primarily surgeons for the eyes. They perform many critical sight-restoring and sight-saving procedures for patients’ benefits.

However, because of strict guidelines in Mississippi, optometrists have been limited in how they can help their patients with short-term problems, such as styes and non-cancerous growths around the eyes. Up until this point, optometrists have had to refer patients requiring any type of physical in-office procedure to an ophthalmologist.

Mississippi House Bill 1302 changes this by allowing optometrists to use the skills they learn in school to further care for patients, from relieving pressure on styes to prescribing stronger medications for patients suffering from painful ulcers, as well as much more.

Local Meridian Optometrist Minh Duong said the most imperative part of the bill is allowing better care and access to care for Mississippians.

“Access to care is a big deal because, out in the rural areas of Mississippi, you’re not going to have an ophthalmologist for an hour or hour-and-a-half away, and then you’re going to have to refer that patient out just to do a chalazion – just to drain a stye, basically,” Dr. Duong said. “And, so, now optometrists can do that themselves if they’ve been through the training.”

While earning their doctorates, optometrists are trained to do procedures such as those being added to their scope of practice. However, when moving to a state like Mississippi, doctors were unable to help patients to the best of their ability because of limitations set in place by state legislature.

Optometrists can now also prescribe medications to help patients with painful ailments and conditions being followed by their eye doctor.

“We’re trained in all this stuff – especially the pharmaceuticals – and the side-effects and interactions, of all the classes of drugs,” Dr. Duong said. “We have to do Continued Education to keep up with all that, so it makes perfect sense we are able to prescribe what every other doctor is able to prescribe. Now we have the same prescription power of every medical doctor out there.”

A new procedure may also be offered at many optometry clinics. The Yag laser is a low-intensity laser which can help relieve post-cataract patients from growths on the surface of the eye. Optometrists will take 40 hours of intensive training as well as testing to become certified by the Board of Optometry to perform these posterior capsulotomy procedures.

This bill has been in the works for years, with ophthalmologists and optometrists. throughout Mississippi working together to expand the scope of practice for optometrists so patients can ultimately have better eyecare.

“This is the first time that we’ve ever had a full collaboration between optometrists and ophthalmologists where we were able to come together and to talk reasonably and rationally in what both sides really expected and wanted, and we both got something together in this bill and both parties signed off for it,” Dr. Duong said. “It has never happened like that – never – in any of the states, and in any of our scope expansions.”

Mississippi is now one of few states allowing optometrists to provide such extensive care to patients in office.

“Mississippi has always been known to be one of the last states to do this or do that, however, in legislation since we got this bill passed, Mississippi is one of the top states in the United States when it comes to access to care for optometrists’ patients.”

Optometrists are the family doctors of eyecare, identifying problems with eyes and helping patients through a plan of care which will best serve them. Often, that includes following up with ophthalmologists and specialists.

“The great thing about Meridian is we have such awesome ophthalmologists that we collaborate with and work hand-in-hand with giving our patients the best comprehensive care from primary all through their surgical needs,” Dr. Duong said. “We have such a great group of ophthalmologists in Meridian that patients are very fortunate to have full-coverage eyecare here.”

Dr. Duong said the main goal in fighting for this expansion of optometrists’ scope of practice in Mississippi was to benefit the patients.

“We do this so they can pay less of a copay, so they can travel less, so they can have the care that they need in one location,” Dr. Duong said. “Continuity of care is huge, and patients trust us. If we can do the procedure, then why not do it? It really revolves around patient care. Not only in just convenience, but in extra copays, extra visits to other doctors, so it streamlines everything from a patient-care point of view. That’s really what matters in the end.”