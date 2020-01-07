HEALTH TODAY

Your source for healthcare information in Newton County & surrounding areas. It includes:

• Stories about doctors and medical professionals

• Stories about wellness & healthy living

• Complete listing of medical/health services

This special magazine will be published and inserted into each of our newspapers January 29. It will also be available for online readers at www.newtoncountyappeal.com. Copies will also be provided to advertisers. The magazine will be distributed to select locations in Newton County and surrounding counties.

Contact Jason Tune at 601-683-7810 or jtune@newtoncountyappeal.com or Brent Maze at 601-912-2367 or bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com for more information.

*All ads include the following enhanced listings: 5 for full page ads, 2 for half and 2/3rd page ads, 1 for Eighth, Quarter and 1/3rd page ads.