The third annual Hickory Pick’n Day is scheduled to happen on Nov. 14. The event, which will be held at Hickory Pick’n Flea Market in Hickory, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Owner of Hickory Pick’n Flea Market Eric Johannsen said that he is expecting a large turnout for the event. “It’s usually a pretty big event,” Johannsen said. “Last year we had around 2,000 people come out for the ...