For the second straight year, Scott Central put on a clinic as the Rebels dominated Charleston for a 42-12 victory to win back-to-back Class 2A State Championship titles.

Scott Central has outscored its opponents 114-36 in the last two state title games.

"This was an organizational team with parents and the community…with the school, there is a lot of support," Scott Central coach Jeff Stockstill said. "We have good coaches and obviously good players. I'm fortunate to be their coach. "These guys don't panic. There were no butterflies. They have been here before. They know what it looks like, and they know what it feels like. It's easier to come out of nowhere than it is with the bullseye on your back. I can promise you that. We got everybody's best shot all year."

Charleston had no answers for Scott Central's electric offense as quarterback Quez Goss and wide receivers Antreyvious Edwards and Javieon Butler accounted for five touchdowns in the first half.

Goss was 9 of 14 and threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns, along with also rushing for a touchdown.

"He's Mr. Football," Stockstill said. "I'm harder on him than anybody else. I expect him to play like that, and he expects himself to play like this. He's hard on himself. He was a pleasure to coach. He is one that I will really miss."

Scott Central asserted its dominance by the fifth play of the game as Goss hit Edwards for a 50-yard touchdown. Charleston managed to answer with quarterback Devon Olive finding Deondre Riley for a 6-yard touchdown to cap off a 10-play, 60-yard drive.

However, the Tiger offense couldn't keep up with Scott Central as Goss maintained the hot hand and connected with Butler for a 73-yard touchdown, and then on the next drive, hit Butler again for a 31-yard touchdown to go up 21-6 by the end of the quarter.

The big plays continued for Scott Central as Goss hit Edwards for a 52-yard touchdown and then three minutes left in the quarter, hit Butler on a 28-yard touchdown.

In the third quarter, Goss scored on a 19-yard quarterback run to push the lead to 42-6.

The Tigers managed to score late in the fourth quarter as Olive found Riley again for a 4-yard touchdown. Olive finished the game 5 of 10 and threw for 44 yards and two scores.

Butler hauled in five catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while Edwards had three catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

Scott Central's defense held Charleston to 97 total yards of total offense. Notably, Zechariah Parodi recorded 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, with Marquavious Bradford recorded 10 tackles.

Charleston ends the season 11-4 and records its sixth state-runner-up finish in school history.

Scott Central, which finishes the year 13-2, closes the year on a 9-game win streak and wins its fourth championship in school history.

