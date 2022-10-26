Sophomore Nahriah Brown (second from left) of Decatur was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen at East Central Community College during ceremonies held Thursday, Oct. 20, at Bailey Stadium. Brown received her crown from President Dr. Brent Gregory (left) during halftime of the Warriors’ football game vs. Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Serving as Miss Brown’s escort was Carlonte Walker (third from left) of Hickory. At right is 2022 Homecoming Queen Kiersten Selman of Madison, who presented the new queen with a bouquet of roses. Brown, a graduate of Newton County High School, is a computer science major at ECCC. EC Photo

Members of the 2022 Homecoming Court at East Central Community College included (from left) freshman maid Neely Hawthorne of Morton and her escort Graham Lewis of Decatur, freshman maid Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock and her escort Wilson Jackson of Little Rock, sophomore maid Jocey Bell of Forest and her escort Casey Pastor Aguilar of Forest, sophomore maid Natalie Verry of Philadelphia and her escort Alex Sharp of Philadelphia, Homecoming Queen Nahriah Brown of Decatur and her escort Carlonte Walker of Hickory, sophomore maid Anna Gray of Philadelphia and her escort Lee Hill of Decatur, sophomore maid Anslee Boyd of Morton and her escort Cameron Watkins of Pelahatchie, freshman maid Skylar Miles of Morton and her escort Liam Gilbert of Meridian, and freshman maid Belle Hollingsworth of Newton and her escort Lawson Reeves of Decatur. The queen and her court were presented at Bailey Stadium during halftime of the ECCC vs. Copiah-Lincoln Community College football game Thursday, Oct. 20. EC Photo