The Newton County Appeal is saying farewell to managing editor Thomas Howard this week. He will be moving to Starkville to take the editor position at the Starkville Daily News and Daily Times Leader.

Howard joined The Appeal in August 2018 after working as the county and education reporter in Greenville. During his tenure The Appeal was recognized with six Mississippi Press Association awards, including three first place awards for commentary column, news package and special section.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” Howard said. “Newton County has a great community spirit and a lot of people who are invested in making their county a better place for everyone. The people of Newton County have taught me a lot about what it means to be a community journalist.”

Publisher Brent Maze said he is excited for Howard in his new venture, but he will be missed in Newton County.

“I am proud of Thomas for the job he has done in his nearly two years with us here at The Newton County Appeal,” Maze said. “It is a bittersweet day for us. I am happy for Thomas to receive this opportunity, but I am going to miss him not only as a great reporter and an employee, but also as a friend. He has done an outstanding job, and I expect great things at his new job.”