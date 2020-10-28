Hurricane Local Statement
Alert:
This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
**CATEGORY 2 HURRICANE ZETA APPROACHING THE SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA
COAST**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for
Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche,
Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne,
Orleans, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. John The
Baptist, St. Tammany, and Upper St. Bernard
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Ascension, Assumption,
Livingston, Pearl River, St. James, Upper Jefferson, Upper
Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper Terrebonne, and Washington
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Northern Tangipahoa,
Pike, St. Helena, and Walthall
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 150 miles south-southwest of New Orleans LA or about 210
miles southwest of Gulfport MS
- 27.9N 91.1W
- Storm Intensity 100 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 25 degrees at 20 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall along the southeast
Louisiana coast later this afternoon as Zeta accelerates northeastward.
Conditions will continue to deteriorate as the storm moves across
southeast Louisiana this afternoon and southern Mississippi this
evening.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across
coastal southeast Louisiana. Remain well sheltered from life-
threatening wind having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these
impacts include:
- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having
window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural
damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.
Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be
uninhabitable for weeks.
- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and
access routes impassable.
- Large areas with power and communications outages.
Potential impacts from the main wind event are expected to unfold
across portions of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi over the
next few hours. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having
possible limited to significant impacts.
* SURGE:
Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across
coastal southeast Louisiana, and will unfold along coastal Mississippi
over the next few hours. Remain well away from life-threatening surge
having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include:
- Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding
accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings,
with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating
debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period.
- Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads
washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and
barriers may become stressed.
- Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss.
- Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many
small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded.
Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding
along the tidal lakes. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge
having possible limited impacts.
Elsewhere across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi, little to
no impact is anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are expected to unfold across
easternmost Louisiana and southeast Mississippi. Remain well guarded
against dangerous flood waters having possible significant impacts. If
realized, these impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are expected to unfold across
east-central Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Remain well guarded
against locally hazardous flood waters having possible limited
impacts.
* TORNADOES:
Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across coastal and
eastern portions of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. Remain
well braced against a tornado event having additional limited impacts.
If realized, these impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
Elsewhere across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi, little to
no impact is anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear
to return.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for
updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-
powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.
Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any
improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes,
conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return to
dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm.
Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or
videos.
Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to
fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as
flooding is not a concern.
If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch
or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic
rise in water levels.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the
safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body.
If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the
safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions
as if it were a violent tornado.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in New Orleans LA around 5 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/wwacapget.php?x=MS125F6B1BEC70.Hurricane…