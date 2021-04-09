The I Got You program on March 26, 2021. The 8th grade class sponsored by Tiffany Williams participated in the IGU program Friday morning. It looked a bit different, but the message was the same. Left to right:Aidan Reed, Garrett Copeland, Harrison Wall, Hunter Massey, Cory Smith, Morgan Herrington, Destiny Gay, Sophia Collins, Lillian Nutt (Back row), Grace Pennington, Kennedy Gunter, Jacob Kelly, Sydnee Cosgrove, Landry Parks, Bentley Rose, Addison Mathis, Piper Collins, Slayden Hollingsworth, Ty Thrash, Sara Smith (Care Lodge) Amanda Creekmore (CMRC) Mr. Frankie Johnson (CMRC)