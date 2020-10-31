Many things have happened in 2020. A worldwide pandemic rages on, protests have occurred across the nation and even Eddie Van Halen died. However, 2020 still holds one thing in store for us. The 2020 election looms, and during this election, the citizens of the United States will choose to either re-elect the current president or elect a new president to lead the country. This election will also include a congressional race as well as state and local races. For Mississippi, citizens will vote on a new state flag, a new constitutional amendment for the state constitution and whether or not to legalize medical marijuana. Many see this election as more important than any previous election (even though one hears this frequently in American politics today thanks to the polarization of political parties). The truth, however, is that all elections are important; the people of Union need to go vote on election day to make their voices heard.

Matt Hennington

The first part of the 2020 election that Union voters will want to most hear and talk about is the fact that this is a presidential election. The citizens of the country will vote on Nov. 3 either to reelect President Donald Trump or to elect a new president, and this includes all Union voters and all Mississippians. Although many people discuss politics in terms of the Republican and Democratic parties as the only two options available to voters (or as some would say, in terms of freedom and socialism. Some would even be so bold as to discuss this as a battle between good and evil as well), these two parties are not the only options available. In addition to President Trump for the Republicans and former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democrats, Dr. Jo Jorgensen runs for the Libertarian Party and Howie Hawkins runs for the Green Party. Instead of focusing on what all various sources say about each candidate (specifically, the two main parties), all voters should do their own research (with reputable sources) and decide which candidate and party they will vote for in this election. In addition to the presidential part of this election, this is also a congressional election in which representatives and senators are up for reelection. Mississippi voters should research these candidates as well because these are the people who make the laws and represent them in Washington D.C. Union voters should also strongly consider state and local candidates as well; these offices affect Union more as their decisions more directly impact the everyday life of those in Mississippi and Union. Voters must not overlook this part of the election due to the presidential aspect of this election. Both parts of the election are important, and everyone should make their voices heard in choosing their representatives at the national, state and local levels.

In addition to the election of leaders, this election also includes two important things for the state of Mississippi and by extension, Union as well. Voters will decide on the new state flag and on an amendment to the state constitution. Earlier this year, the Mississippi legislature voted to remove the state flag and form a committee to design a new one. Many Mississippians view this as an overdue change, but others expressed extreme displeasure. The old flag, however, is now a part of Mississippi’s history, and voting to not adopt the design of the new flag out of spite will not bring the old flag back; the legislature will simply design another one, and the citizens will have to vote on a second new design. Therefore, voters should vote on whether or not they actually like the design of the new flag. Furthermore, an amendment to change Mississippi’s method for electing state offices will also show up on the ballot. Currently, statewide elected officers must win the popular vote and the highest number of votes in a majority of Mississippi’s House districts in order to win the election. Candidates must win the popular vote and the electoral vote. If no one wins majorities of both, the Mississippi House of Representatives picks between the two candidates with the highest votes. This amendment would remove the electoral vote requirement and dissolve the House’s role in choosing a winner in situations where no candidate wins a majority or in the situation of a tie. A runoff election would be held instead. Moreover, if a candidate does not win a majority of the popular vote, the two highest vote-getters would compete in a runoff election. Essentially, the people will elect statewide officers solely by popular vote if voters vote yes on this amendment.

The question of medical marijuana is the much more serious policy position on the ballot for Mississippi. According to the Clarion Ledger, this is known as Initiate Measure No. 65, which “would amend Mississippi’s Constitution to allow qualified patients with debilitating medical conditions—certified by licensed Mississippi physicians—to use marijuana” (Gates and Pender). Despite what opponents claim, this would not allow marijuana use to become rampant among everyone in Mississippi. This would be heavily regulated by the Mississippi Department of Health; patients would have to carry identification cards, and doctors could only prescribe two-and-a-half ounces every two weeks. The initiative would not allow anyone to drive while under the influence of marijuana and would allow the Health Department to punish offenders for violations. Moreover, the dispensaries could not occupy any space within 500 feet of any place that cares for children—schools, churches, daycares; this will also not lead to an increase in taxes (Gates and Pender). In response to this, the Mississippi legislature also created an alternate called Initiative 65A. According to the Sun Herald, “65A would restrict marijuana access to patients with a terminal illness, and it would cap the number of businesses licensed to manufacture and sell marijuana. Other details, like when the program would start, are undefined in 65A” (Taft). Initiative 65A does not provide an adequate medical marijuana program for patients in Mississippi and essentially allows opponents of medical marijuana use to confuse voters (a majority of Mississippians support legalizing medical marijuana), meaning that Initiative 65 would not pass (Taft). Unlike Initiative 65A and its political motivations, Initiative 65 actually provides a definitive plan to regulate the use of medical marijuana in Mississippi. For those still on the fence, they should consider the differences between medical marijuana (which is illegal for medicinal purposes) and alcohol (which is legal recreationally) as well how many lives could be improved and even saved by the adoption of Initiative 65. Regardless of which way voters choose, they must all select “APPROVE” on the ballot to vote for either Initiative 65 or 65A. Voters cannot choose both. They must choose one in order for the vote to count.

With the election approaching, voters in Union have much to consider. From nationwide leaders and state leaders to more serious policy positions for Mississippi, everyone must reflect critically on the decisions they will make. Although everyone should do their own research, they should be careful to only use reputable sources and not fall into the trap of conspiracy theories. Elections represent the meaning of democracy (rule of the people), and everyone in Union should go to the polls on Nov. 3 to make their voices heard.