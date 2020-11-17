David Johnson spent 46 total days in the hospital during the spring, battling the effects of COVID-19.

Twenty-one of those days were spent on life support.

This week, Johnson told his story to the Indianola Rotary Club.

A native of Cleveland, Johnson and his family now reside in Oxford, where he is a full-time writer for CBS Sports' 24/7 Sports. Johnson covers the Southeastern Conference and Ole Miss sports.

In the video, Johnson tells about his family's fight to keep him on life support, though doctors gave him a 0% statistical chance of survival.

Johnson speaks about the power of prayer and how he and his family have felt the prayers of thousands during his ordeal.