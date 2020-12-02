Notes, quotes and a thought or two while doing a little selfish reflection…

Some seven plus years ago, I left the one thing in this world that I knew I was good at and entered a world I had only viewed from the outside.

by Robbie Robertson

I left my job at The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal to become a coach at Leake Academy. My reasons were fairly selfish and fatherly at the same time. I left to see my oldest son, Jacob, play high school sports, which I got to do for four years. It was a bumpy road to say the least and one that was highlighted by a win over undefeated and top-ranked Adams Christian in the playoffs. In that game, Jacob scored two touchdowns and shut down a Division I receiver in the process.

It wasn’t long before my youngest, Marshall took up football as well, following in his brothers footsteps.

I got the privilege of coaching him for four years, two in pee wee football and two in the junior high in seventh and eighth grade. During those four years, I really didn’t realize how special those years were and how special that group of young men in his class were. In that stretch, they lost just one game.

They lost one in their ninth-grade year and that to Jackson Academy.

Then came their sophomore season, which can be particularly rough, especially on a team loaded with upper classmen.

When I looked at the schedule before the season, I knew there were challenges. First and foremost, there was Jackson Academy, the giant dragon from our state’s capital. In that game, Jackson Academy led 24-0 at one point and 30-7 midway through the third quarter. What happened next was a spark that will go down in Leake Academy history and a stretch that will likely never be rivaled in school history.

Leake mounted a comeback for the ages when the Rebels scored 40 points in the last 16 minutes of the game, including scoring the game-winning touchdown with 50 seconds left in the game to win 47-37.

The next week, the Rebels pulled another rabbit out of the hat and scored with 1:24 left to beat Lamar School, another AAAAA contender.

After a 37-20 win over Hartfield, a team many thought was the favorite in Class AAAAA, the Rebels went to Starkville Academy. That may have been the craziest game I have ever seen in person with both teams running down the field at a rabid pace, running up almost 1,100 yards of offense. Leake scored with 35 seconds left to take a 49-45 win.

From there, the Rebels cruised to a 10-0 record — with a forfeit win over Park Place in the mix — and finish the regular season undefeated. After a first-round bye, Leake then beat Hartfield again 42-35 and pounded Lamar 45-14.

The next week, Leake played Adams County Christian in the Class AAAAA championship game.

I’ll have to admit, the championship game wasn’t a thing of beauty but in the end, the Rebels won 10-0 to win the school’s first state championship in their 50-year history.

After more than a week to think about it, I still find it hard to put into words. After countless hours over, I got the pleasure of seeing a son of mine win a state championship.

Now, Marshall wasn’t a starter and didn’t get a snap in the championship game. Seven years ago, that would have really bothered me. But to let that bother me would diminish his role. Marshall is one of those many players that contributes in the background. He’s a scout team player but one who views his role as helping getting the starters ready to play that week. He showed up every day and played his part.

And for that, I couldn’t be prouder. Over the last seven years, I’ve learned that it takes a team of unselfish players to win a championship.

So by the time spring break gets here, we should have our championship rings. Don’t be surprised if you see me out and about if I’m wearing it.

My good friend Jeff Breland said he was surprised that I didn’t have anything in last week’s Newton County Appeal. Honestly, I’m not one to toot my own horn but I am proud to be a part of the Leake Academy football team.

Now it’s time to put 2020 behind us and figure out how we can get better in the offseason and see if we can’t go do this again next year because it sure was fun.

Robbie Robertson is sports editor for The Newton County Appeal. You can email him at sports@thenewtoncountyappeal.com.