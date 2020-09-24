East Central Community College has announced plans for the distribution of tickets to the Warriors three home football games this fall in Bailey Stadium on the campus in Decatur, as well as tickets to the three away games.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend each game as required by Executive Order 1519, signed Aug. 20 by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. The order limits attendance to 25 percent of stadium capacity, in addition to other restrictions to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Order 1519 means that about 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend each home game in Bailey Stadium. This number does not include members of the football team, coaches and support staff; the cheerleading squad; or credentialed game-day workers.

ECCC will reserve an allotment of tickets for family members of the football team, cheerleading squad and Wall O’ Sound Marching Band to purchase online. There will also be an allotment of tickets for ECCC students and employees with valid college ID, and information about the distribution of those tickets will be communicated by campus email.

All Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference members will allot 160 tickets for visiting teams for each football game this fall.

All other fans are encouraged to purchase a three-game home season ticket package for $25. Season tickets can be purchased online at www.eccc.edu/estore. There is a limit of two home season ticket packages per person. Tickets may be picked up from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Fridays from the main Athletics Department Office in Brackeen-Wood Gym located adjacent to Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus.

Any remaining tickets under the 1,000 capacity will be on sale on a first-come, first-served basis for $10 each regardless of age at the main Bailey Stadium ticket window starting one hour prior to each home game.

All ticket and concession transactions at Bailey Stadium will be cashless.

Mississippi High School Activities Association and Mississippi Association of Independent Schools passes will be accepted provided the pass holder reserves entrance before 4:30 p.m. on the day of each home game by calling the college’s Athletics Department at 601-635-6310. Those pass holders who have reserved entrance will enter through the large rolling gate to the left of the main Bailey Stadium entrance. Only one person will be admitted per pass.

East Central hosts Southwest on Thursday, Oct. 8, Gulf Coast on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Hinds on Thursday, Nov. 5. All home games kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Season tickets to ECCC’s three away games this fall can also be purchased online at www.eccc.edu/estore. The three-game away season ticket package costs $30. The limit is two away season ticket packages per person. Tickets may be picked up from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8:30 -11:30 a.m. on Fridays from the main Athletics Department Office in Brackeen-Wood Gym.

The Warriors will play Jones in Ellisville at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, Pearl River in Poplarville at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 and Copiah-Lincoln in Wesson at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

All ECCC football games in 2020 can be heard on WKOZ “Cruisin” 98.3. Links to the audio, as well as live stream video for all home games, can be found online at www.eccc.edu/eccc-media and at www.cruisin98news.com.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for each of ECCC’s three home games this fall. Ticket holders will enter through the left side ticket window at the main Bailey Stadium entrance, while those wishing to purchase available tickets and visiting fans with tickets will enter through the right side ticket window. ECCC students and employees with tickets and all essential game-day workers with passes will enter through the large rolling gate to the left of the main entrance.

Parents of Warrior football players with tickets should park in the lot to the north of Warrior Hall and enter through the designated gate at the northwest corner of Bailey Stadium.

All fans are asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to coming to campus and to not enter Bailey Stadium if they exhibit any of the symptoms as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Everyone over the age of 6 must wear a face mask at all times when not seated and when it is not possible to maintain six feet of separation from persons not in the same household. Face masks are encouraged while seated.

Social distancing is required at all times, especially when entering and exiting the stadium, at the concession stands and at the restroom facilities.

Tailgating or other fan gatherings outside or inside of Bailey Stadium are prohibited.

Access to the sidelines will be strictly limited to the two football teams, their support personnel and to those with special credentials issued by the college’s Office of Public Information.