Newton High School held its homecoming on Friday night at E.L. Morgan Field in Newton. The Homecoming King was Cameron Blaylock, and Homecoming Queen was Ma’Kyla Lindsey. | Mary Rigdon/Keepsake Images

Summer Jordan was crowned by Pilate Middle School Principal Jackie McFarland as the Pilate Middle School Homecoming Queen prior to Friday night’s game with Philadelphia. Mary Rigdon/Keepsake Images