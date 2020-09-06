“Lift up your heads, O ye gates, and be ye lift up, ye everlasting doors, and the King of glory shall come in.” (Psalm 24:7) The King of Glory is ready to come. Heaven, with all the angelic hosts, is anticipating the soon revealing of the Son of God at His second coming to this earth. The very cosmos, this universe and the earth itself is expectantly assuming positions of waiting upon God the Father for His final decision as to when the Lord Jesus will be sent with His mighty entourage to set foot upon the Mount of Olives once more. Are we, His bride, also waiting?

Are we, His church, “loving His appearing?” (II Timothy 4:8) Can we, as did the early church, pray, Maranatha, which means, “come, our Lord,” and truly mean it? While readying ourselves for His coming, do we recognize the cross of Christ as the only way to salvation and to being with God for eternity? Have we really made Him Lord of our lives, not just “accepted Him as Savior?”

L. Agnes Russell

Have we studied His Word, which contains “absolute truth,” in order to discover what pleases Him? Will we be able to stand before Him at the judgment seat of Christ with confidence that we have kept the faith? (Romans 14:10) Have we prayed, “Lord, make me worthy to escape all that is coming on the earth?” (Luke 21:36) Have we “examined ourselves” in order to be assured of our right standing with God? (II Corinthians 13:5)

There are many in our country who now deny that there is “absolute truth,” deny that Jesus is the only way, and who do not tremble, either in grateful anticipation or fearful uncertainty, at the idea that He is coming back soon. Even while seeing the biblical signs playing out all over the world, many are blind to the obvious truth that we are in the “last of the last days.” Those who study and write about eschatology still do not really know for sure whether Jesus will come for His bride before, during or after the “Great Tribulation.” Yet, we know that He is coming, and He gave many signs to indicate the season of that event; though not the actual “day or hour.”

As I mentioned before, there is much serious, tragic persecution of Christians occurring in many places of the world away from America. Yes, some in America have suffered some loss, but not to the point of losing their heads or their children because of their faith in God and Christ, His son.

We have always felt a sense of safety for everyone in this country, for the most part; except for natural disasters, illnesses or criminal assaults. But true persecution? Surely not in the country that was founded by those who came here for freedom of religion!

Self-admitting Marxists are leading hosts of anarchists in destruction of the homes and businesses on the streets of the democratic cities of this nation. Democratic mayors and governors are insisting, upon threats of fines or jail time, that pastors not open their churches or that people not have home Bible studies. Some sections of our Bibles are being called “hate speech.” There is also a new term, “cancel culture,” which refers to the actions taken to withdraw support to people who have expressed opinions that have been considered by some to be offensive. All these things and more have caused Christians, particularly in America, to lose their sense of security.

The Christian religion, explained in biblical doctrines, is exclusive, which is unacceptable to the rest of the world. They do not want anyone to make claims that the ways others take, the gods they depend upon, are not sufficient for salvation from a horrible, eternal fate. And lately they have become quite violent in their resistance to our faith. We have decisions to make. Do we decide now to take our stand on the side of the “biblical worldview,” which is God’s view of what is acceptable; or do we wait until there is an existential threat to our own selves in our own little world?

Young people, ask your elders or your pastors to tell you about the “mark of the beast.” Ask them to show you scriptures that indicate that some people’s “lifestyles” may not qualify them for a heavenly mansion. Look into the passages that explain what will soon come to pass in this world, prophecies that have not been fulfilled yet, though hundreds of prophecies of the Bible have been fulfilled, which is one of the proofs of the reality that the Word of God is just that—the Word of God Himself, the Creator of the universe and all that is therein, including each of us.

There are actions and habits of millions of people in America that do not adhere to God’s distinctive mandates in the Bible, with some of these deeds being called abominations by God himself. Do we just accept that just because something is accepted as entertaining, funny, heartwarming, friendly or convenient by everyone else we know, that we should just accept it, too? Is that a safe foundation on which to base our soul’s salvation?

If you think the Bible is not true, or is not really God’s word, have you ever really researched it? Or have you just accepted the popular notion that it is old-fashioned, out of date, inaccurate, etc.? Many people have researched it, only to find to their amazement and gratitude, that it is true to the nth degree!

The truth is that God, who “declares the end from the beginning,” (Isaiah 46:10), who stands outside of time, since He created time, has provided a “way of escape.” He sent His son Jesus Christ to receive the judgment of God for the sins of the entire world. We must repent, turn from our sins, believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and work with His holy spirit within (see I Corinthians 3:16, Philippians 2:12, 13) to be “conformed to the image of His dear Son.” (Romans 8:29)

In these last days, as we see so many signs of the times coming to pass, we must inform ourselves and our young ones of the dangers of the times to come; as well as the provisions made by our loving Heavenly Father for our safety and salvation. The Antichrist is probably alive now, and God’s Word says in Revelation 13:8, “All who dwell on the earth will worship him, [the antichrist] whose names have not been written in the Book of Life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.” Do not be deceived, Jesus told us. He spoke of hell more than anyone else. Yet He provided the way to escape and to be with Him forever. But we must choose that narrow way to receive His mercy and grace. Choose Jesus today, for the Lord of all says, “Now is the day of salvation.” (II Corinthians 6:2)

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon!

You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail.com or 601-635-3282.