There is viewpoint held by many sincere Christians, that the modern nation of Israel is the direct continuation of the Israel described in Scripture, and that supporting it is inherently aligned with God’s will. That perspective deserves thoughtful examination. Because while it is rooted in faith, it is not the only interpretation, and it is not without complication.

First, we must acknowledge a critical distinction that often gets overlooked: The Israel of the Bible and the modern State of Israel are not the same thing. Biblical Israel refers to a covenant people, descendants of Jacob, defined not only by lineage but by their relationship with God. The modern State of Israel, established in 1948, is a political nation made up of Jewish people from across the globe, with diverse histories and backgrounds.

There is historical continuity, yes, but continuity is not the same as equivalence. The Israel of Scripture and the modern State of Israel are not interchangeable. Ignoring that distinction risks misapplying Scripture to justify present-day political actions.

The Bible itself is clear that the people of Israel would be scattered among the nations. History confirms it. From the Assyrian and Babylonian exiles to the Roman destruction of Jerusalem, Jewish populations dispersed across the world. Today, Jewish communities exist throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. To suggest that biblical Israel is now fully represented by one modern nation overlooks that broader historical reality.

Much of the present day theological framework of Christianity sees Israel and the Church as having separate destinies and views the modern return to the land as a direct fulfillment of prophecy.

That view is commonly associated with dispensational theology. It is not universally held. For centuries, many Christian, Catholic, Orthodox and Reformed traditions have interpreted these same Scriptures differently, seeing fulfillment in Christ, emphasizing spiritual promises, or understanding “Israel” in ways not confined to modern borders. These are not fringe ideas. They are part of longstanding theological discussion.

It is also important to say plainly: Questioning the actions or policies of the modern State of Israel is not antisemitism. Antisemitism, hatred toward Jewish people, is real and must always be rejected. But disagreement with a government, like any government, is not the same as hatred toward a people.

Likewise, supporting Israel does not make someone more faithful, and questioning it does not make someone less so. Faith is not measured by political alignment.

As events continue to unfold in Gaza and Lebanon, the humanitarian toll is impossible to ignore. Civilian lives, men, women, and children, have been lost. Entire communities have been devastated. As of today Israel continues military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, airstrikes and targeted actions, despite a ceasefire brokered in October 2025. These are not abstract issues. They are human ones. Christians are not called to silence in the face of suffering. We are called to truth, to justice, and to compassion, without partiality. Holding a nation accountable for its actions is not an act of hate. It is an act of moral clarity.

Scripture warns that in the last days, many will be deceived. That warning should lead us not to fear, but to discernment. We must be careful not to confuse, political movements with divine mandates, national interests with God’s purposes, or unquestioning support with righteousness.

God does not require blind allegiance. He calls for truth. God is faithful. His promises endure. But faithfulness to God does not require equating a modern nation-state with the full weight of biblical covenant. It does not require silence in the face of injustice. And it does not require Christians to stop asking hard, honest questions. If anything, it requires the opposite.