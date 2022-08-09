The No. 15 East Central Community College Lady Warriors moved to 2-0 on the 2022 season as they traveled to Memphis, Tenn. and took down the Columbia State Chargers, 2-1, at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex.

"It was an overall team performance today with lots of girls getting minutes," said Lady Warrior head coach Ryan Joiner. "Columbia state caused us a few issues in the first half and we're awarded with the lead, but I thought the girls responded well in the 2nd half to battle back and score two good goals. Our depth has definitely been used well so far this season and we're just excited to come home with a win against a good team."

The Chargers' pressure in the first half allowed the team to a 1-0 lead 16 minutes into the half, a score that would hold until the break, but the Lady Warriors responded with a pair of goals in the second.

ECCC's Jade Brown (Canberra, Australia) found the back of the net off a Micah Benson (Olive Branch) assist just four minutes into the second half of play.

Abby Regan (Petal) followed later in the contest, at the 82-minute mark, with a go-ahead goal off a Kara Wager (Lucedale) assist.

The Lady Warriors posted 19 shots, nine of which were on goal, while holding Columbia State to just seven shots with two on goal.

Ashton Rupert (Long Beach) picked up the win in the net with one save and one goal allowed.

The Lady Warriors are back in action on Wednesday, Sept. 7 as ECCC plays host to Mississippi Gulf Coast in a non-conference matchup in Decatur at 5 p.m.