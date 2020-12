The Lake Hornets got in a game during the Thanksgiving break and came away with a pair of wins. The Lady Hornets took an easy 51-21 win over Seminary while the Hornets took a 27-25 win over the Bulldogs on Monday. Lake will return to action this week with a pair of games as they are scheduled to host Bay Springs on Tuesday and Pisgah on Friday. Lake boys 27, Seminary 25 The Hornets us...