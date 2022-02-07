The Lawrence Community Club met on June 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. with seven members and one guest present. Due to health concerns, several members were out, including the club president.

The vice president presided, and after Don Evans gave a prayer, hostess Donna Snow regretfully reported that her speaker for the evening had to cancel at the last minute, but does plan to reschedule in the future.

After a few business items were discussed, our guest, Ms. Zareta Mann, brought to our attention that there are plans being made for a cemetery that will be near and affiliated with Jerusalem M.B. church of Lawrence, Ms. It is to be named Anderson Mann Community Cemetery. Several people asked questions, so hopefully more information will be forthcoming.

Congratulations are in order for our own club member and treasurer, Joyce Sims, as she was voted “2022 Woman of the Year” by chamber members, and received her award at the Newton Chamber of Commerce banquet held on Friday, June 3. Although she has recently retired from the Banking industry, she has been instrumental in starting the Newton Beautification Committee and works tirelessly, among other volunteers to improve the look of downtown Newton, revitalizing the area with landscaping and the planting of beautiful flowers and plants that bring joy to all. We are so proud of all she does for the Newton area and know she will continue to do so in the future.

The Lawrence Community Club takes the months of July and August off, so the next official meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 5th at 6 pm. Sudie Merriwether is the hostess.

Please don’t forget that there are on-going projects through the club:

1. Collection of used eyeglasses

2. Collection of old newspapers

Also, remember that we have a Little Library box located at the end of the club drive and Lawrence-Hazel Rd., Please feel free to Take a book or Share a book" anytime!!!