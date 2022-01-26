The Lawrence Community club met on Monday, January 3, at 6 p.m. with six members and one guest present. President Sudie Merriwether opened the meeting by Thanking everyone for coming out. Unfortunately five members were not able to be there.

Rev. Jimmy Snow gave the opening prayer and the meeting was called to order and turned over to the January Host, Mrs. Mildred Pace. Mrs. Pace introduced the speaker, Mrs. Nena Hammond, the Executive Director of the Newton Chamber of Commerce.

Mrs. Hammond shared some of her accomplishments during her first year in office. Under her leadership, 36 new businesses have been added to the city. The Christmas parade was a great success and the plan is to help community churches with school supply distribution. This year’s Loose Caboose Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. In addition to the BankFirst Car Show, delicious Food , fantastic entertainment, endless booths of items for sale, and interesting speakers, there are the additions of a Bull Fighting Ring, a carnival, and the Dinosaur Experience in the Kids Zone behind the Depot. The location of the Bullfighting ring will be off Hwy 80 where the old skating rink used to be. Everyone enjoyed her presentation and thanked her for coming.

All in attendance unanimously voted to become a member of the Chamber. They will support us with getting our projects out there and what we do within the community.

In the business meeting, there was discussion about all the projects that were successfully completed for 2021 and appreciation for everyone’s participation. Because the Treasurer and club secretary ,along with several others were out due to illness, no dues were collected. Please come prepared at the February 7, 2022 meeting, Mrs. Elaine Moss is the Host. Mrs. Joyce Sims is the Food coordinator for the club for the remainder of the year, and she will be in touch.

Submitted by Sudie Merriwether, Club President