﻿Local students return with excitement for the 2022-2023 school year

Newton County Elementary teacher’s assistant Crystal Watkins (far left) and teacher Riley Oubre look on as first grader Logan Evans accessorizes Mr. Potato Head with help from his mother, Jalesa Evans.



Janine Vincent / Special to The Appeal Kindergarteners at Newton County Academy begin their first year of school by completing class activities.



Karen Williams / Special to The Appeal