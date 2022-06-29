﻿Last season, Union coach Jordan Wren wanted to have a tough non-district schedule to prepare his team for the playoffs.

Wren got exactly what he wanted as the Yellowjackets went 1-4 to start the season. The Yellowjackets then went 3-2 in division play and made the second round of the class 2A playoffs, finishing 5-7 on the season.

The Yellowjackets will find out early how good they are as they travel to West Lauderdale for a pre-season jamboree on Aug. 19.

“West has a really good program and of course I worked there for three years,” Wren said. “We both know each others signals and terminology. It’s a good group of guys over there. You want to see how physical your team is going to be early and I don’t think there is a better group to go get tested against than those guys. I know what they have coming back and will be best Lauderdale.”

To open the regular season, Union will travel to Class 4A Choctaw Central and take on the Warriors, a team they beat 39-13 last year.

“I don’t know what they have coming back,” Wren said. “I know they lost their quarterback. Choctaw is just so big and that’s the thing that is going to give us issues with playing up. Union is known for good athletes and we have some size but right now we are small and athletic. I expect it to be a good week 1 game. I think Pepper has done a fantastic job since he’s been there.”

In week two, Union will travel to Scott Central and take on the Rebels, the defending Class 2A champions who beat the Yellowjackets 34-15.

“I tell people all the time that our week one through five is so much harder than our district and that is my fault,” Wren said. "I felt like my first year here, we had Scott Central on the ropes. I felt like our weak non-district schedule kind of bit us in the rear and we weren’t able to finish that game because we hadn’t had one of those game. Let’s play some tough people in non-district and learn how to compete in those kind of games. I think West Marion (won 28-14) in the first round of the playoffs was a perfect example last year. I don’t think we win that game if it wasn’t for our non-district schedule. It’s tough but if you are going to compete in the playoffs, you have to play those kind of games.”

Union will finally have its home opener on Sept. 9 as they host Leake Academy, a team that beat them 48-13 last year.

“I think everybody wants to give the what if Kenyon doesn’t get hurt last year,” Wren said. “But Leake Academy is a solid ball club. They are returning the quarterback, who I think is one of the better players in the state. He’s a really good football player and will be another interesting and tough game for us. It will be a big crowd and you can’t simulate playing in front of 3,000 people until you do it. I think that helped us last year to play as well as we did against Enterprise. I think those are similar cultures. It was a big environment last year and an example of a tough game that helped us in division.”

The following week, Union will make the short trip up Hwy. 15 to take on rival Newton County, who won 28-6 last season.

“I think we are in very similar situations,” Wren said. “We both lost key players. This summer has been all about trying to find the playmakers who are going to step up and help us win games this year. I think Coach (Bobby) Bass is in the same situation and I think he is in the same situation as us. He runs a really good defense and Rob (Roberts) does a good job with the offense. There’s another big crowd and another game on the road.”

The Yellowjackets will finish out non-division play as they host Choctaw County, a team that beat them 39-6 last year.

“I think Choctaw County has one of the best receivers in the state,” Wren said. "Last year as a freshman, I thought he was really good and he should be better as a sophomore. He will be better with his hands and feet. They have a big running back to go with him so that’s another strong test for us. They run a really good program. Those first five are going to be tough and we have to make it through that.”

Union will open Division 5-3A play as they travel to Southeast Lauderdale, whom they beat 40-0 last year.

“They are a program that has had some instability,” Wren said. “Coach Pierce has a done a great job this offseason. He has got the speed and the athletes. He just has to coach them. They are definitely going to be better than what they were last year. I don’t know what they have coming back but they have some good coaches and are going to play hard.”

Then on Oct. 7, Union will host defending division champion Enterprise, who took a 25-21 win last year.

“We know about Enterprise,” Wren said. “They went 11-1 last year and 12-1 the year before. They are a solid program. Coach Jimerson does a great job of creating an offense and a defense around the kids he’s got. They play very physical and I know they lost the key player at quarterback but they will have something there. They have speed at the right spots. You have to be very sound to play against them. We played very sound against them last year and we have to go out and do that again.”

On Oct. 14, Union will host Forest, a team they beat 35-14.

“They are always full of athletes so you don’t ever like to prepare for teams like that,” Wren said. “They have eight kids on their roster who can go score at any point. They will be more of a spread team. I expect Forest to pick it up and be better than they were last year.”

On Oct. 21, the Yellowjackets will travel to Clarkdale to take on the Bulldogs.

“I know they have the quarterback and some young linemen back,” Wren said. “They have a whole new staff. The rumor is they are going to go spread. That will be something that we have to prepare moving forward.”

Union will finish out the regular season with Morton at home.

“They also have a new staff,” Wren said. “Morton has a lot of athletes and really loves football. They have the expectation of being good. They are like us, they went to the second round last year. It was a really good game last year and their seniors pulled through last year. We have so many seniors coming back on defense this year and I hope that’s something we can lean on this year.”