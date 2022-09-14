Union Public School Breakfast Menu
*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk
Thursday 9/15-Bagel/Strawberry Cream Cheese
Friday 9/16-Sausage Biscuit
Monday 9/19-Pancake on a Stick
Tuesday 9/20-Cheese Omelet Biscuit
Wednesday 9/21-Grits and Toast
Union Public School Lunch Menu
*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk
Thursday 9/15-General Tso Chicken/Rice, Grilled Chicken Salad, Au Gratin Potatoes, Pinto Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie
Friday 9/16-Chicken and Waffles, Chef Salad, Potato Wedges, Seasoned Cabbage, Assorted Fruit, Cornbread, Cookie
Monday 9/19-Cheesy Chicken/Rice, Ranch Chicken Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Seasoned Green Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie
Tuesday 9/20-Taco Bar: Doritos Walking Taco or Nachos, Taco Salad, Fiesta Rice, Tex Mex Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie
Wednesday 9/21-Italian Rotini Casserole, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Yam Patties, Seasoned Lima Beans, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Cookie
Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu
Thurs. 9/15-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 9/16-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 9/19-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 9/20-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 9/21-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu
Thurs. 9/15-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 9/16-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 9/19-Chicken Spaghetti, Tuna Salad, Black-Eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 9/20-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Ranch Dressing, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 9/21-Hamburger Steak with Gravy, Chef Salad, Soy Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Macaroni and Cheese, Seasoned Lima Beans, Yeast Roll, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast
Thurs. 9/15-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 9/16-Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 9/19-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 9/20-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 9/21-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu
Thurs. 9/15-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 9/16-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 9/19-Chicken Spaghetti, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Black-Eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 9/20-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Ranch Dressing, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 9/21-Hamburger Steak with Gravy, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Seasoned Lima Beans, Yeast Roll, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu
Thur. 9/15-Pancake on a Stick, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Fri. 9/16-Sausage Biscuit, Cheese Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Mon. 9/19-Labor Day
Tues. 9/20-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Wed. 9/21-Breakfast Sandwich, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu
Thur. 9/15-Loaded Baked Potato, Chef Salad, Chili Con Carne, Kidney Beans, Glazed Carrots, Fresh Grapes, Saltine Crackers, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Fri. 9/16-Variety of Pizza, Corndogs, French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Mon. 9/19-Pulled Pork Sandwich, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, French Fries, Sugar Cookies, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Condiments
Tues. 9/20-Chicken Spaghetti, Chef Salad, Glazed Carrots, Steamed Squash, Chilled Sliced Peaches, Texas Toast, Milk
Wed. 9/21-Manager’s Choice