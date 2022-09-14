﻿Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 9/15-Bagel/Strawberry Cream Cheese

Friday 9/16-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 9/19-Pancake on a Stick

Tuesday 9/20-Cheese Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 9/21-Grits and Toast

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 9/15-General Tso Chicken/Rice, Grilled Chicken Salad, Au Gratin Potatoes, Pinto Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Friday 9/16-Chicken and Waffles, Chef Salad, Potato Wedges, Seasoned Cabbage, Assorted Fruit, Cornbread, Cookie

Monday 9/19-Cheesy Chicken/Rice, Ranch Chicken Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Seasoned Green Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 9/20-Taco Bar: Doritos Walking Taco or Nachos, Taco Salad, Fiesta Rice, Tex Mex Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Wednesday 9/21-Italian Rotini Casserole, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Yam Patties, Seasoned Lima Beans, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thurs. 9/15-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/16-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/19-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 9/20-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/21-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 9/15-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/16-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/19-Chicken Spaghetti, Tuna Salad, Black-Eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 9/20-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Ranch Dressing, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/21-Hamburger Steak with Gravy, Chef Salad, Soy Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Macaroni and Cheese, Seasoned Lima Beans, Yeast Roll, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thurs. 9/15-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/16-Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/19-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 9/20-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/21-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 9/15-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/16-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/19-Chicken Spaghetti, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Black-Eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 9/20-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Ranch Dressing, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/21-Hamburger Steak with Gravy, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Seasoned Lima Beans, Yeast Roll, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 9/15-Pancake on a Stick, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 9/16-Sausage Biscuit, Cheese Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 9/19-Labor Day

Tues. 9/20-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 9/21-Breakfast Sandwich, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thur. 9/15-Loaded Baked Potato, Chef Salad, Chili Con Carne, Kidney Beans, Glazed Carrots, Fresh Grapes, Saltine Crackers, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 9/16-Variety of Pizza, Corndogs, French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 9/19-Pulled Pork Sandwich, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, French Fries, Sugar Cookies, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 9/20-Chicken Spaghetti, Chef Salad, Glazed Carrots, Steamed Squash, Chilled Sliced Peaches, Texas Toast, Milk

Wed. 9/21-Manager’s Choice