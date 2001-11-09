During World War II, an estimated 4,187 men from the state of Mississippi gave their lives; however, many of their stories are unknown. In an effort to uncover these stories, students enrolled in The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science University’s U.S. History course are profiling a soldier, airman or sailor from their home county who was killed during the war and then buried or memorialized overseas.

For the last few years, MSMS students have taken responsibility for the stories of these brave men. Using primary document research, these students create websites to honor and rekindle the memories of these heroes.

Alexis Tran, child of Hoang Nguyen and Kim Tran of Lawrence, is honoring Seaman First Class James McLaurin Harrison, U.S. Navy. S1C Harrison was born March 7, 1924 to Fannie Eula and Marion B Harrison. James McLaurin enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 3, 1943 and later served on the USS Indianapolis. He met his fate on July 30, 1945 and is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing Manila American Cemetery.

MSMS requests the assistance of Seaman First Class James McLaurin Harrison’s surviving relatives and/or friends in creating a vivid portrait of their fallen hero. Do you have personal stories or photographs you would be willing to share with us? Please send any information about Seaman First Class James McLaurin Harrison to Julie Heintz at jheintz@themsms.org.