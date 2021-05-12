STARKVILLE — Lake softball coach Jake Loper basically decided if it’s not broke, don’t try to fix it.

Loper rolled sophomore Kate Gladney pitcher out to start in the circle in game 2 and then turned to hard-throwing senior Taylor Duncan, who shut down Mantachie to take a 6-3 win on Thursday and sweep the MHSAA Class 2A state championship series at Nusz Park on the campus of Mississippi State University.

The Lady Hornets won Game 1 12-4 on Wednesday.

Lake finishes the season with a 30-7 record and wins its first state championship in fast-pitch after winning the slow-pitch title in 2019.

Mantachie finishes the season with a 23-8-2 record.

It’s Loper’s second state championship at Lake and the school’s first in fast-pitch.

Lake’s Laurel Breland celebrates with the Class 2A championship trophy. | Robbie Robertson The Lake softball team hoists the golden glove tropy for winning the Class 2A softball state championship series Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Nusz Park in Starkville. | Robbie Robertson/The Appeal

For more coverage of the Lady Hornets' state championship, see Wednesday's edition of The Newton County Appeal.