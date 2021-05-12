STARKVILLE — Lake softball coach Jake Loper basically decided if it’s not broke, don’t try to fix it.
Loper rolled sophomore Kate Gladney pitcher out to start in the circle in game 2 and then turned to hard-throwing senior Taylor Duncan, who shut down Mantachie to take a 6-3 win on Thursday and sweep the MHSAA Class 2A state championship series at Nusz Park on the campus of Mississippi State University.
The Lady Hornets won Game 1 12-4 on Wednesday.
Lake finishes the season with a 30-7 record and wins its first state championship in fast-pitch after winning the slow-pitch title in 2019.
Mantachie finishes the season with a 23-8-2 record.
It’s Loper’s second state championship at Lake and the school’s first in fast-pitch.
