The Cougars will open the Class 4A playoffs as they host Pass Christian.

The Pirates are 5-3 on the season with wins over Forrest County AHS (30-20), Purvis (41-14), St. Stanislaus (17-7), Stone County (31-24) and Greene County (57-34).

“They have got an athletic quarterback and throw it around a good bit,” Newton County coach Bobby Bass said. “We need to be really physical on Friday night. We need to be able to run the football and be ready to defend the pass. I think the opponents we have played have done a good job of preparing us for the playoffs. We won’t see anything we haven’t seen before. We have a few packages we will put in on defense but it’s not the time of year to start doing things differently. We just want to execute what we have been doing on offense and be sound on defense.”