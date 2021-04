Among the carnival rides, dinosaur exhibit and car show, the Loose Caboose Arts and Crafts Festival in Newton has a whole myriad of activities for the whole family to enjoy. The second day of the festival, April 10, will be kicked off with a 5K, sponsored by Bank Plus. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m., with registration being from 7-8 a.m. For those who wish to register prior to race da...