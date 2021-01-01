New funds from the state lottery have allowed the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to address much-needed maintenance projects and repave over 250 miles of highway across the state.

MDOT received roughly $80 million in lottery funds and the Mississippi Transportation Commission quickly put a priority on pavement restoration, specifically focusing on upgrades to aged infrastructure around the state. These pavement rehabilitation projects were urgently needed in rural Mississippi communities and will provide safer and smoother travel conditions.

“We don’t gamble on safety. MDOT wasted no time putting these funds to use and awarded numerous projects throughout the state, many are already underway” said Commissioner Tom King, chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “MDOT is very appreciative of the legislature for designating a portion of the lottery proceeds to Mississippi’s maintenance needs.”

As of December 2020, a total of 281 miles have been or will be repaved, and so far, a total of $73.4 million has been awarded for these projects statewide.

In the central district, pavement restoration projects awarded this year include:

• SR 19 from the end of the proposed four-lane to SR 16 in Neshoba County.

• SR 21 through the town of Sebastopol in Scott County.

• SR 492 from the Newton county line to SR 21 in Scott County.

• SR 492 from Decatur Street to SR 15 in Newton County.

“Adequate funding is the winning ticket for a safe and efficient transportation infrastructure. These paving projects make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “I want to thank Gov. Tate Reeves, Speaker Philip Gunn, former Gov. Phil Bryant and our legislators during the 2018 special extraordinary session for committing $80 million in lottery proceeds that will go a long way in maintaining the state’s infrastructure.”