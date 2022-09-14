The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at 494 Grennie Morrow Road in Lawrence, Mississippi on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Information the Newton County Appeal gathered through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety revealed the other involved party was 36-year-old Black male John Wise of Lawrence. In the report, Wise was listed as not deceased. The report also listed the Scott County Sheriff’s Office as another involved agency.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington declined comment on the incident, citing MBI’s involvement in the investigation. The MBI originally declined to make further comment on the condition of the victim or details of the investigation. According to a press release issued by MBI spokesperson Bailey Martin, “MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s office. This is an open investigation; no further comment will be made.”

In the redacted report obtained by The Appeal, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation further stated, “Under Miss. Code Ann. §45-1-6, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is authorized to investigate all officer-involved shootings resulting in injury or death. On August 30, 2022, Sheriff Joedy Pennington of Newton County, Mississippi, requested MBI assistance on an officer-involved shooting which occurred following police response to a residential disturbance/commitment order in Newton County. Pennington acknowledged that MBI would be the primary agency investigating this critical incident.”

