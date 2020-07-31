The Newton Country Club Men’s Club Tournament was held July 25 and 26.

Here are the results from the tournament:

Championship Flight: Brent McMillan* 69-73-142; Ross Bounds* 74-69-143; Brandon Gray* 73-71-144; Jim Humphreys* 74-73-147; Joel Nelson* 73-74-147; Lake Thoms* 74-79-153

First Flight: Jeff Bounds* 77-75-152; Zach Thames* 78-74-152; Hank Thoms 80-73-153; Lee McDill* 76-82-158; Sam Thames* 77-87-164; Ken Waddell 82-86-168

Second Flight: Jay Ethridge 86-82-168; Danny May 86-83-169; Luke Gibbon 80-90-170; Billy Jones 85-90-175; Donovan Cooksey 91-87-178; Jim Youngblood 89-92-181; Judd Easom 86-WD

Members of the Ryder Cup Team from Newton Country Club include Brent McMillan (Captain), Ross Bounds, Brandon Gray, Jim Humphreys, Joel Nelson, Jeff Bounds, Zach Thames, Lake Thoms, Lee McDill, Sam Thames, Jake Nester, and Zack Hammons.

The match will be at Newton Country Club on Aug. 1-2. Newton leads the series with Decatur Country Club 14-9-1.