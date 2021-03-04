The Mississippi Transportation Commission at its March 23 meeting awarded a bridge preservation contract on U.S. 80 in Newton County.

The $1.53 million contract includes maintenance of a bridge over Kansas City Southern Railroad. It was awarded to Gibson & Associates, Inc., of Balch Springs, Texas.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the project.

“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “This project is a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public.”

Five bids were received on the contract. Olympus Painting Contractors in Tarpon Springs, Fla., had the lowest bid at $1.39 million, but it was rejected after not meeting state specs.

Other qualified bids included Century Construction of Tupelo ($1.56 million), Key, LLC of Madison ($1.91 million) and Southern Road & Bridge, LLC of Tarpon Springs, Fla. ($1.92 million).