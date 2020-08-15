On the first day of 1863, Presidential Proclamation 95 went into effect.

The executive order, issued by Pres. Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862, read, “that on the first day of January in the year of our Lord, one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State, or designated part of a State, [where] the people whereof [are] in rebellion against the United States shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”

Nicknamed the Emancipation Proclamation, P95 went on to state that the U.S. government, including its military and navy, “will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons … in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.”

In practical terms, the order meant that any of the 3.5 million enslaved persons in the secessionist Confederate states was permanently freed from slavery upon their escape to Union-controlled territories or upon the advance of federal troops into the areas where they were enslaved.

By the 11th day of January, Union forces had handed defeat to the Confederates at Stone’s River, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with 14,560 Southern casualties, giving the North control over much of Tennessee, though Confederate raiding parties remained a continual problem. Union Forces also had taken Fort Hindman on the Arkansas River, capturing nearly 4,500 Rebel soldiers.

On Wednesday, Jan. 14, The Natchez Daily Courier published an order from Confederate Secretary of War Major M.R. Clark, a reprint from a Dec. 23 article in the Brookhaven Weekly Citizen newspaper. The article was a general order from the assistant adjutant general and commandant for the state of Mississippi and ordered “All white male residents of the State of Mississippi between the ages of 18 and 40 are ordered to report immediately at the Camps of Instruction.”

Men from the following counties were to report to the Enterprise camp on the Mobile and Ohio Railroad — Newton, Neshoba, Tishomingo, Itawamba, Monroe, Noxubee, Lauderdale, Clark, Wayne, Green, Perry, Jones, Jasper, Winston, Chickasaw, Pontotoc, Tippah, “Oktibb-ha” and “Lownes.” The other 44 of the then-63 Mississippi counties were to send their eligible men to the camp at Brookhaven, then located in Lawrence County, though it is the county seat for Lincoln County today, which would not be created until eight years later. The camp was along the New Orleans and Jackson Railroad.

“All persons failing to report within twenty days will be arrested and treated as deserters,” the order read, and anyone claiming an exemption was to report to a camp and prove their need to be exempted.

And what of anyone who had fled to Mississippi from another state to avoid conscription into the Confederate Army? They would be considered deserters, as well, if they failed to report to one of the Camps of Instruction.

The men, women and children who had been enslaved were now legally free and had been for two weeks. But many of the 80,000 white men who hailed from the hills, woods and wetlands of the Magnolia State were now reminded they must fight to keep freedom at bay for these individuals and families, or forfeit their freedom, as well.

In the end, when the war was over, hundreds of thousands had died — estimates range from 618,222 to 750,000 — and freedom was finally more than just a dream for millions.

An interesting glimpse into the past, from the pages of our newspapers.