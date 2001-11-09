JACKSON – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) is joining the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA), the Southern Group of State Forester (SGSF) and others in recognizing this week, October 4-10, as National Fire Prevention Week.

National Fire Prevention Week is always observed during the week of October 9 to coincide with the Great Chicago Fire that started on October 8, 1871, causing widespread destruction, death and homelessness.

National Fire Prevention Week is set aside for firefighters to provide fire and life safety education to the public to lessen the casualties and devastating destruction caused by fires.

“While National Fire Prevention Week focuses primarily on home fire safety, we also want to take the opportunity to bring attention to wildfire,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “We want to bring awareness to the reality of wildfire to Mississippians.”

Many believe that wildfires only occur in the western U.S. because of the high visibility in the media. However, the Southeast has more wildfires start than any other region in the country. Statistics show that over half of all wildfires in the U.S. occur in the Southeast.

Mississippi experiences wildfires year-round, but the state does see an increase between October and December. This is contributed to the fall usually being dry, and early frost and annual leaf fall add an abundance of new fuel to the ground that feeds a fire.

“We are at the beginning of Mississippi’s fall fire season,” Bozeman said. “Now is the time to take steps to protect your home and property from a potential wildfire.”